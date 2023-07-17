Unkempt subways around Ahmednagar Road pose major safety issues

The Vimannagar and Chandannagar underground subways are clogged with waste and liquor bottles, with commuters complaining about drunkards and anti-social elements, beggars, and drug addicts making the subways their dens.

Bad condition of Vimannagar subway (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune police department appear to have turned a blind eye to the relevant issue. Residents and commuters in the area, particularly women and senior citizens, have complained of a persistent stench and binge drinking groups partying within the subways without fear of being punished.

A spot visit to the two subways in Vimannagar and Chandannagar revealed that women and school-going children were affected the most due to the foul smell emanating from the unclean surroundings. Also, liquor bottles were found dumped aside with tobacco and pan masala consumers spitting on the wall adding to the dirt and filth inside.

The subways have also become shelters for road Romeos and antisocial characters. The interiors of the Chandan subway are dark, and the streetlights have been broken by vandals. Even when the policemen come to patrol and catch the miscreants, the accused hide inside the subway taking advantage of the darkness inside and evading the law, residents alleged.

In response to the menace, Somnath Bankar, Assistant Commissioner (Ahmednagar Road), stated, “We have instructed the PMC health department and cleaning staff to clean the premises. The electrical department has been tasked with fixing bulbs and illuminating the inside of these tunnels. In addition, the ward officer would raise the issue with the local police to guarantee that anti-social elements do not gain access to the subway.”

Reacting to the prevailing situation, civic activist Qaneez Sukhrani said the anti-social elements are a big menace and security threat to women and school-going children in the area.

“Beggars, encroachers, and all sorts of anti-social elements have taken up residence in the subways due to lack of security and law enforcement. We have been following up on the issue with the PMC seeking dedicated security persons at the spot but to no avail,” she said.

Social worker Ikram Khan said, “We want CCTV surveillance over these subways so that the anti-social elements can be kept in check. Also, regular cleaning by the PMC and patrolling by the police will help bring down the anti-social menace inside the subway in the coming months.”

