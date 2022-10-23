Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Unseasonal rains in Pune cause drop in wholesale rate of marigold

Unseasonal rains in Pune cause drop in wholesale rate of marigold

pune news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 11:58 PM IST

The wholesale market in Gultekdi has seen average supply of the yellow and orange flowers with most of it damaged or soiled because of incessant rains

There is about one lakh of produce, but most of it has been spoiled due to rains, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByPrachi Bari

Marigold and mango leaves used during the Diwali festival for traditional and religious reasons are on regular supply in market this year. The wholesale market in Gultekdi has seen average supply of the yellow and orange flowers with most of it damaged or soiled because of incessant rains.

Mahadev Shewale, representative of wholesale flower market at Market Yard, said, “The produce is in abundance, but the quality has dropped. The flower that would be selling at 100- 125 per kg has slipped to 20- 40/kg. There is about one lakh of produce, but most of it has been spoiled due to rains.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP