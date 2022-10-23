Unseasonal rains in Pune cause drop in wholesale rate of marigold

Marigold and mango leaves used during the Diwali festival for traditional and religious reasons are on regular supply in market this year. The wholesale market in Gultekdi has seen average supply of the yellow and orange flowers with most of it damaged or soiled because of incessant rains.

Mahadev Shewale, representative of wholesale flower market at Market Yard, said, “The produce is in abundance, but the quality has dropped. The flower that would be selling at ₹100- ₹125 per kg has slipped to ₹20- ₹40/kg. There is about one lakh of produce, but most of it has been spoiled due to rains.”