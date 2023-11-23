Untreated sewage continues to be discharged in Ramnadi

In an effort to curb pollution of the Ramnadi River and prevent future deterioration, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) drafted a letter to Bhugaon Grampanchyat on Wednesday asking them to stop discharging untreated household and sewage water into the river. The civic authority has also requested that the Grampanchayat adopt preventive steps and submit a report on the matter. Untreated sewage water, according to officials, is being discharged in Ramnadi near the Cocorico Hotel in Bavdhan. (HT FILE)

Untreated sewage water, according to officials, is being discharged in Ramnadi near the Cocorico Hotel in Bavdhan. The water is released from two main sewage pipes belonging to the Bhugaon Grampanchayat and the Pune Zilla Parishad. The Ramnadi River is under PMC jurisdiction, and the Pune Metropolitan Development Authority (PMRDA) is the area’s development authority. However, the Grampanchayt has been unable to get land to set up a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to treat this sewage water.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) urged ZP, Pune, and Bhugaon Grampanchayat to take preventative steps on the issue on October 23. However, even after a month, the Pune Grampanchayat (ZP) has taken no action to prevent the river from polluting.

Kedar Vaze, assistant commissioner of the Kothrud-Bavdhan Ward office, PMC, said, “We have received complaints regarding the untreated sewage water being released by Bhugaon Grampanchayat inside Ramnadi River in PMC jurisdiction. This is a gross violation of river pollution norms. The Grampanchayat should take preventive measures to prevent pollution of Ramnadi and submit a report to us.”

Adv Krunnal Gharre, a Bavdhan resident who had complained to the MPCB and PMC, said, the PMC has finally woken up to its responsibilities and interestingly ZP, Pune, and PMC were unaware of the issue.

“The local bodies should make efforts to stop the sewage from being discharged in Ramnadi. No action has been taken by PMC in this regard,” he, said.

Pratap Mane, gram sevak of Bhugaon Grampanchayat, said, a series of letters have been drafted to the PMRDA which is the development authority in this area to provide us land to set up STP to treat this sewage.

“The land which PMRDA is ready to give is not suitable to set up the STP. If we are unable to get a suitable land we will request PMC to let us connect the sewage lines to their STP to prevent the river pollution,” he clarified.