Upset over harassment, college student sets herself on fire, dies

Pune: A 19-year-old second year engineering college student succumbed to injuries after setting herself on fire, purportedly due to alleged harassment by a college canteen worker and her hostel mate. The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have booked Satish Jadhav, who was working at the college canteen, and Muskan Siddu. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on March 7 at a prominent engineering college located in Pune city.

The victim, whose identity has been withheld, reportedly endured relentless harassment at the hands of a canteen worker affiliated with her college. Unable to bear the torment any longer, she resorted to the extreme step of self-immolation. Siddu, who was also living at the hostel where the victim stayed, allegedly harassed the victim by not allowing her to study late at night, according to the police.

As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, Jadhav used to send regular messages to the victim on her mobile phone. He also intercepted her and asked why she did not respond to his messages. Muskan also allegedly harassed the victim.

The victim set herself on fire at a bathroom of the hostel at around 9 pm on March 7. Witnesses recounted the horrifying sight of the young student engulfed in flames before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. The victim succumbed to her injuries on Monday (March 18).

As per the complaint filed by the parents of the victim, on Tuesday, Bharati Vidyapeeth Police registered a case under Sections 353, 306 and 34 of the IPC.

