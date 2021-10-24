Uruli Kanchan shoot-out: Two arrested from Indapur

PUNE Two persons have been arrested in the case of a gun-fight at an eatery in Uruli Kanchan near Pune, which led to the murder of two people, officials said on Sunday.

The two arrested have been identified as Pawan Gorakh Misal (29) and Mahadev Balasaheb Adlinge (26), both residents of Dattawadi, Uruli Kanchan.

Bullets were fired at around 9pm on October 22 when a man named Santosh Jagtap arrived at an eatery called Hotel Sonai, along with two men identified as his bodyguards.

“We have arrested these people right now. We cannot say much by way of why the murder was committed. The area entered our jurisdiction only four months ago. These men have a history in the Pune rural police jurisdiction,” said Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police, Pune.

Misal and Adlinge were arrested from Indapur, according to additional commissioner of police (Crime) Ramnath Pokhale, and are suspected to be the two who arrived at Hotel Sonai along with a man named Swargat Bapu Khaire, who was also killed in the firing.

Khaire, Misal, and Adlinge entered the eatery after Jagtap arrived there

“He had a clue that something was about to go down. He arrived there and asked for the shutters to be pulled down and had armed security, which is not allowed. Licensed arms are allowed for self-defence only, not for the defence of another person,” said commissioner Gupta.

The local police suspect that the rivalry began over sand mining which led to the murder of two siblings, Ramesh and Ganesh Sonwane in 2011. Jagtap was found to be the one to have killed the two brothers and is also accused in another murder in 2018 of Pintya Shelar, according to inspector Ganesh Mane of Unit 6 of the crime branch which made the two arrests. Additional CP Pokale has served as Additional SP in Pune rural police when the gang rivalry was raging

One of two arrested, Misal, was a friend of the Sonawane brothers, according to the police.

The incident has raised questions of gun control in the this area, now under the Pune police commissionerate. Moreover, if the sand mining background is to be believed, the arrests might prove to be the key to multiple cases of violence in the area.