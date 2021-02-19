“Use mask to beat Covid as Shivaji Maharaj used sword to defeat enemies”
PUNE: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens to take inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and use mask as a shield to fight against Covid-19 pandemic.
The chief minister and his deputy, Ajit Pawar, attended the birth anniversary celebrations of Shivaji Maharaj at the Shivneri fort on Friday morning. Against the background of Covid-19 pandemic, the event was attended by few people as per the virus safety protocol.
Thackeray said, “Shivaji Maharaj used a sword and shield while facing the enemies. He defeated the enemies. Now our enemy is the Covid-19 pandemic. We need to use the face mask as the shield to overcome the novel coronavirus.”
Pawar said, “The Maharashtra government has taken a decision to protect and conserve forts. As finance minister, I would ensure that there would be no shortage of funds for projects related to conservation of the Shivneri fort.”
The deputy chief minister said that as cases of Covid-19 are rising again, citizens need to strictly follow the government guidelines and use masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands repeatedly.
