Vaccination against JE to start soon in Pune district

Vaccination for Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has started in some districts in Maharashtra. For Pune, the vaccine stock and guidelines are awaited from the Centre, said officials. The vaccination for JE in Pune, Parbhani and Raigad is likely to start soon.

On Sunday, health minister Tanaji Sawant visited Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and held a meeting with civic staff in the light of cases of Zika, and Japanese encephalitis reported from Pune. The minister also discussed measles cases reported from the Pimpri-Chinchwad areas and asked the administration to ensure proper reporting, vaccination and treatment for the affected.

On November 29, the first case of JE was detected in Pune when a four-year-old boy from Wadgaonsheri tested positive. The child exhibited symptoms like fever, headache, fits and weakness and was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital.

Dr Nitin Ambadekar, joint director of health services, said that the vaccination has started for some districts in Maharashtra.

“For Pune, the vaccine stock and guidelines are awaited from the Government of India. When it comes, accordingly, the roll-out will begin in the district,” said Dr Ambadekar.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, “We have already started vaccination from January this year in Solapur, Osmanabad, Wardha and Chandrapur districts. As the vaccine stock is made available with us, we will roll out further vaccination in the routine vaccination programme,” said Dr Desai.

He added that the next phase of the rollout is in Pune, Parbhani and Raigad districts.

“We will be rolling out the JE vaccination in three more districts, that is Pune, Parbhani and Raigad very soon. The vaccine is administered to children between the age group of 9 months to 15 years,” said Dr Desai.

Speaking about the vaccination for JE in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer at the health department of PMC said that the government is yet to issue guidelines.

“As soon as the government issues guidelines, we will get more clarity about the roll-out of the vaccination drive,” said Dr Deokar.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is a flavivirus related to dengue, yellow fever and West Nile viruses, and is spread by mosquitoes. An infection found in Asia and the west Pacific can cause brain swelling. Japanese encephalitis is a virus spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes. Most cases are mild. In rare cases, it is known to cause serious brain swelling with a sudden headache, high fever and disorientation.