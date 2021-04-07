Vaccination camps at workplaces on the cards

Private firms from Pune will soon hold Covid vaccination camps at workplaces, following permission from the government.

The programme will be launched from April 11 and all states and union territories have been asked to stay ready with preparations.

“I’m very glad to finally see this circular. We have been asking for this for the past few days. Many Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) members are very keen to launch vaccinations on their premises,” said Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA Pune.

Around 3,000 companies are associated with the MCCIA of which 200 have already shown an interest in the vaccination camps.

The letter from the Central government states, “With support of the state governments/UT administration, the efforts have been to consistently make the vaccination drive more pragmatic and also more acceptable and purposeful to the beneficiaries”.

“On similar lines, in order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, Covid-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplaces (both public and private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC),” the letter states.

“We have already shared the first list of such companies with the district administration. We will look forward to working with the district authorities and supporting them in this initiative to vaccinate most company employees at the company premises so that there is more bandwidth available with the district machinery to vaccinate others. Together we shall achieve the goals of wider and speedy vaccination among the eligible ones,” added Girbane.

Companies like Bharat Forge, Atlas Copco, Thermax, GE India Industrial Private Limited, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India are few firms ready to conduct the vaccination camps.

Companies like ADP India have also decided to sponsor the Covid-19 vaccines for all employees.

Employees only

The letter also states that only employees of the workplace aged 45 years and above will be allowed to take the vaccination. No outsider including eligible family members will be allowed for vaccination at the “CVC at workplace.”

Beneficiaries must be registered on the Co-win portal prior to vaccination. CVC nodal officers will ensure registrations of all targeted beneficiaries and on the spot, registrations will also be available but only to employees of the workplace.

Vaccination in housing societies

Many hosuing societies have been also planning to hold vaccination camps. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is yet to take a decision on the same.

In Pune, the PMC allowed Amanora Township to start a vaccination centre on its premises to benefit residents of the area.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic everyone is required to wear a mask, maintain social distance and observe hygiene. I also appeal to all citizens above the age of 45 to take advantage of such vaccination drives,” said Chetan Tupe, MLA from Hadapsar during the inauguration of the Covid Vaccination Centre set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation at Amanora Township.