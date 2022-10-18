Vaccination in Pune district reports decline

Pune: Vaccination in Pune district has reduced significantly. As per the Co-WIN dashboard, weekly vaccination has reduced from 13,000 to 7,000 in the past weeks.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunization officer, said there are reports of decrease in vaccination due to festival season across Maharashtra.

“Inoculation has decreased significantly during the festive season in Pune district. However, high-risk population should complete their vaccination doses as crowding during festival season could increases risk of transmission,” said Dr Desai.

Between September 17 and September 23, the weekly vaccination was 14,942 which dropped to 7,425 between October 8 and October 14.

According to the Co-WIN application, the data furnished suggests that vaccination in the age group of 18 years and more have reduced significantly during this time. Vaccination for the age group 18 to 45 years have reduced from 9,350 to 3,984. Also, vaccination for the age group of 60 years and above have reduced from 1,199 to 555 during this period.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that in PMC limits, total coverage so far is 3,883,763 for first dose and 3,264,086 for second dose.

“There are 525,224 beneficiaries in city limits who have taken the precaution dose,” said Dr Deokar.