Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vaishali Hotel owner’s son-in-law arrested for 5 crore fraud 

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 22, 2025 06:50 AM IST

Jadhav, who is the son-in-law of the late Jagannath Shetty, the owner of the renowned Vaishali Hotel, allegedly conspired with other accused Ravi Pardeshi and Rajesh Choudhary in this case

The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) on Friday arrested Vishwajit Vinayakrao Jadhav for allegedly fraudulently securing 5 crore loan by mortgaging a flat owned by his wife Nikita Shetty. The complaint in this case was filed by Shetty, and according to the police, the incident occurred between December 2022 and October 2023. Following his arrest, Jadhav was remanded in police custody until Sunday.  

Police claimed that the Bombay High Court had earlier rejected anticipatory bail pleas of the accused following which Jadhav was arrested on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police claimed that the Bombay High Court had earlier rejected anticipatory bail pleas of the accused following which Jadhav was arrested on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Jadhav, who is the son-in-law of the late Jagannath Shetty, the owner of the renowned Vaishali Hotel, allegedly conspired with other accused Ravi Pardeshi and Rajesh Choudhary in this case. 

Police said that, without the consent of his wife, Jadhav allegedly forged her signatures on loan application forms and supporting documents to obtain a loan from the Bank. He allegedly used fake stamps to create fraudulent property documents and mortgaged Shetty’s flat with the bank.  

Police claimed that the Bombay High Court had earlier rejected anticipatory bail pleas of the accused following which Jadhav was arrested on Friday. However, a search for the other accused is going on. 

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On