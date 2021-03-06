Home / Cities / Pune News / Vandana Chavan unhappy with PMC over protection of water bodies
Member of Parliament (MP) Vandana Chavan expressed unhappiness over Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for not protecting water bodies and the biodiversity park
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Chavan along with civic activist Vivek Velenkar held a meeting with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday.

Chavan said, “A lot of complaints are coming for encroachments in the biodiversity park as well the landowners are plotting in the BDP lands. Though PMC appointed beat marshals, they are not working effectively.”

Chavan said, “The state government instructed the municipal corporation to take a satellite image of the BDP land every six months, but the municipal administration is intentionally delaying it.”

Chavan and Velenkar blamed that many developers and people are damaging the natural water bodies and nullahs in the city.

According to Chavan and Velankar, some even dump debris in the riverbed and PMC is spending lakhs of rupees to excavate this debris from the river. Ideally, the PMC should take prevention measures.

