Varandha ghat section reopens for heavy vehicles after road repairs
The 108-km Varandha ghat section, which connects Pune-Bhor to Mahad in the Konkan belt, has been thrown open to heavy vehicles after a gap of one-and-a-half-years. The ghat had remained shut to vehicular traffic to assist road repairs.
The movement of heavy vehicles and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses were restricted on the route since February 10, 2021.
Initially, in February 2021 the ghat was closed for conducting pre-monsoon works. However, in July, the section of the ghat was closed due to a rock sliding incident, that left the 10km long stretch of the ghat heavily damaged.
“As of now, we have completed the repair work.The concretisation work of the road is complete. It now has 5.5 carriage width. We have also painted white lines on both sides, put road safety signs and a protective wall have been also placed.Before monsoon season starts, we will place more such signboards,” said Sanjay Wagaj, deputy engineer, construction department, Bhor.
Commuters had demanded the construction of bridges in the ghat section, and installation of safety nets to prevent rockfall and clear the soil material which was accumulated along the route.
“Looking at the monsoon season, we have also identified the spots where rock sliding incidents can take place and have installed safety iron nets. If any untoward incident happens, we will be able to take quick actions,” added Wagaj.
The work was expected to get completed in a few months, however, it got delayed as there was a delay in fund allocation. The repair works picked up speed in January 2022, he said.
With the ghat section reopening, MSRTC buses have started operating from Mahad, Ratnagiri, Dapoli, Khed, Kelshi, Makhjan Poladpur, Mandangad, and Chandavane.
As Varandha ghat was closed, the MSRTC buses were passing from Tamhini, Kumbharli and Aambenali ghat respectively.
The state government has approved ₹5.40 crore for the construction of a wall and protection net in the ghat area (Mahad side).Earlier, a landslide took place on August 13, 2020, due to heavy rains, which led the ghat to be shut until November 2020, for repair work from Bhor.
