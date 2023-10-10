Vasant More projects himself as MNS’ LS candidate from Pune on birthday

PUNE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and former corporator, Vasant More, on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday put up banners all over the city, projecting himself as the party’s Lok Sabha (LS) candidate from Pune.

Corporator Vasant More's banners in the city, portraying him as the Lok Sabha candidate. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

More also expressed his aspirations to contest the LS polls as a MNS candidate from Pune. “My supporters have put up the banners but if the party gives me a chance, I will definitely contest the Lok Sabha polls and emerge victorious,” he said.

With the MNS having announced plans to contest the LS and assembly elections on its own, More–a senior party member, former city unit president, and three-term corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from Katraj–has already started pitching himself as a MNS candidate for the upcoming elections.

A senior MNS leader on condition of anonymity said, “No one is elected by putting up banners. But it will definitely help our party to create a positive atmosphere among the party cadre. MNS has a sizeable vote bank in Pune city.”

In 2019, MNS did not contest the LS polls while in 2014, party nominee Deepak Paigude suffered defeat in Pune with less than 1 lakh votes. Earlier, More had contested the assembly polls twice from Hadapsar only to be defeated. While he was initially planning to contest the assembly polls from Khadakwasla this time, he has suddenly put up banners projecting himself as the party candidate for the LS polls.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on condition of anonymity said, “Division of votes is always helpful for the BJP. If the MNS contests separately, it will help us by taking away the Shiv Sena and opposition party votes. Our vote bank is committed. It is helpful for us.”

