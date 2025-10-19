Vehicle registrations surge at Pune RTO ahead of Diwali; sharp rise in two-wheelers this year

The festive rush has driven a notable spike in vehicle registrations at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) this year. Between October 8 and 17, 2025, the RTO registered 13,387 vehicles, up from 12,235 during the corresponding festive window last year (October 19–28, 2024), a growth of nearly 9.4%.

The steepest increase was recorded in two-wheeler registrations, which rose from 7,911 last year to 8,763 this year, an addition of more than 850 motorcycles. The surge underscores Pune residents’ growing preference for personal mobility and affordable commuting options.

According to Pune RTO data, tourist taxi and goods vehicle registrations also witnessed strong growth, reflecting a rebound in the transport and travel sectors. Tourist taxi registrations more than doubled from 218 to 471, while goods vehicle registrations jumped from 368 to 635. Autorickshaw registrations climbed from 441 to 546, indicating increasing demand for local transport services.

In contrast, car registrations dipped slightly, from 3,112 last year to 2,786 this year, likely due to rising vehicle prices and longer waiting periods for popular models. The number of buses registered rose modestly from 22 to 42, while the ‘other’ vehicle category declined marginally from 163 to 144.

Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale attributed the overall rise in registrations to stronger consumer confidence and festive sentiment.

“Every year, the Diwali season brings a spike in vehicle purchases, but this year’s numbers are particularly encouraging. The sharp rise in two-wheeler registrations shows citizens are increasingly opting for personal mobility, especially in semi-urban and rural areas around Pune. It also reflects growing aspirations among middle-income families,” Bhosale said.

Bhosale added that the increase in commercial vehicle registrations, especially tourist taxis and goods carriers, signals recovery in logistics and travel.

“The tourism season is picking up, and many transport operators are expanding their fleets in anticipation of higher demand,” he said.

To manage the festive rush, the RTO implemented special arrangements.

“We ensured that registration and number plate sections functioned efficiently, and most dealers used the online system for faster processing. Citizens could complete their formalities without delays,” Bhosale added.