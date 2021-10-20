Vehicular access to Sinhgad fort: Rs50/bike, Rs100/car

PUNE The historic Sinhgad Fort reopened for tourists after six months, on October 12.

Earlier, two-wheelers were charged ₹20 and four-wheelers paid Rs50 for vehicular access to the fort. As of October 19, vehicle fees have been revised with charges for two-wheelers nowRs50 and for a four-wheeler, Rs100.

According to the Forest Department, on an average 203 vehicles pass through the check post set up enroute to the fort, which includes at least 140 two-wheelers, 40 four-wheelers and 20 passenger vehicles.

Rahul Patil, deputy forest conservator Pune, said, “We have started the ‘My Sinhgad, My Responsibility’ initiative. Those who visit to the fort should keep the sanctity of the fort. Devotees and tourists should co-operate to enhance the biodiversity of the fort.”