Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Vehicular access to Sinhgad fort: Rs50/bike, Rs100/car
pune news

Vehicular access to Sinhgad fort: Rs50/bike, Rs100/car

Vehicular access to Sinhgad fort that reopened for tourists after six months, on October 12, is Rs50/bike, Rs100/car
Vehicular access to Sinhgad fort that reopened for tourists after six months, on October 12, is Rs50/bike, Rs100/car. (HT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:34 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE The historic Sinhgad Fort reopened for tourists after six months, on October 12.

Earlier, two-wheelers were charged 20 and four-wheelers paid Rs50 for vehicular access to the fort. As of October 19, vehicle fees have been revised with charges for two-wheelers nowRs50 and for a four-wheeler, Rs100.

According to the Forest Department, on an average 203 vehicles pass through the check post set up enroute to the fort, which includes at least 140 two-wheelers, 40 four-wheelers and 20 passenger vehicles.

Rahul Patil, deputy forest conservator Pune, said, “We have started the ‘My Sinhgad, My Responsibility’ initiative. Those who visit to the fort should keep the sanctity of the fort. Devotees and tourists should co-operate to enhance the biodiversity of the fort.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uprooting of invasive plant species to begin at Taljai tekdi in Pune on Oct 21

World Osteoporosis Day: Rise in cases among senior citizens

MSRTC to increase buses, routes for Diwali rush this year

2 accidents on Pune-Mumbai eway leaves four injured
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP