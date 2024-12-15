Vendor booked for supplying bogus toners to Pune District Court

The Shivajinagar police on Thursday lodged a cheating-related complaint against a prominent company for supplying bogus toner to the court. The supplier company knowing that the toners were bogus supplied the same and cheated the court, the FIR stated. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Court staffer Uttam Ananrao Thorat, 46, has lodged an FIR under Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 318 (1) against Messrs Vyankateshwar Infotech for the crime which took place between July 20, 2024, and September 6, 2024.

According to the complaint, the court had ordered 30 toners and delivery was scheduled to the office of Nazar (department) of the district court.

Assistant police inspector Sanjay Pandhare is investigating the case.