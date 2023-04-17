Home / Cities / Pune News / Verbal fight over seat in Sinhagad Express train

Verbal fight over seat in Sinhagad Express train

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 17, 2023 11:20 PM IST

Verbal fight over seat on overcrowded Sinhagad Express train between Pune and Mumbai led to male passenger's arrest, sparking demands for more coaches.

Pune: The Sinhagad Express train (number 11010/09) on its way to Mumbai from Pune witnessed another incident of passengers engaging in verbal fight over seat on Monday.

Regular passengers said that reducing the number of Sinhagad Express train coaches from 19 to 14 has left compartments overcrowded causing commuters to enter into verbal spat over seat. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Regular passengers said that reducing the number of Sinhagad Express train coaches from 19 to 14 has left compartments overcrowded causing commuters to enter into verbal spat over seat. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The rise in such incidents has led passengers to demand more coaches in the train.

As per the information given by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), a verbal fight broke out between a group of female passengers and a male passenger over a seat in the overcrowded compartment during the journey between Khadki and Lonavla stations. RPF police personnel in the train had to intervene as the argument escalated and the male passenger was taken into custody.

Regular passengers said that reducing the number of Sinhagad Express train coaches from 19 to 14 has left compartments overcrowded causing commuters to enter into verbal spat over seat.

Iqbal Mulani, president, Railway Passengers Association Pimpri Chinchwad, said, “Railways should increase the number of coaches in this train.

Sinhagad Express (11010) Pune to Mumbai departs from Pune railway station daily at 6.05 am and reaches Mumbai at CSTM station at 9.53 am. It halt at nine stations starting from Shivajinagar, Khadki, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Lonavla, Khandala, Karjat, Kalyan and Dadar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai pune increase custody president kalyan train argument railway protection force khadki chinchwad khandala karjat pimpri intervention number shivajinagar seat + 16 more
mumbai pune increase custody president kalyan train argument railway protection force khadki chinchwad khandala karjat pimpri intervention number shivajinagar seat + 15 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out