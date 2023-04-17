Verbal fight over seat in Sinhagad Express train

Pune: The Sinhagad Express train (number 11010/09) on its way to Mumbai from Pune witnessed another incident of passengers engaging in verbal fight over seat on Monday. Regular passengers said that reducing the number of Sinhagad Express train coaches from 19 to 14 has left compartments overcrowded causing commuters to enter into verbal spat over seat. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The rise in such incidents has led passengers to demand more coaches in the train.

As per the information given by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), a verbal fight broke out between a group of female passengers and a male passenger over a seat in the overcrowded compartment during the journey between Khadki and Lonavla stations. RPF police personnel in the train had to intervene as the argument escalated and the male passenger was taken into custody.

Iqbal Mulani, president, Railway Passengers Association Pimpri Chinchwad, said, “Railways should increase the number of coaches in this train.

Sinhagad Express (11010) Pune to Mumbai departs from Pune railway station daily at 6.05 am and reaches Mumbai at CSTM station at 9.53 am. It halt at nine stations starting from Shivajinagar, Khadki, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Lonavla, Khandala, Karjat, Kalyan and Dadar.