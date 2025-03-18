VHP, Bajrang Dal protest over removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal intensified their demand to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb from Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti on Monday. In Pune, members of right-wing outfits gathered outside the district collector’s office, raising slogans and submitted a memorandum addressed to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the early removal of the tomb. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Hundreds of supporters staged a protest at tehsildar and district collector offices, tearing down banners of Aurangzeb and burning effigies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Nagpur, and suburban areas of Mumbai.

The memorandum highlighted Aurangzeb’s controversial history, particularly his conflicts with the Marathas, and termed his tomb as the symbol of “pain and slavery” to justify its removal.

Aurangzeb was responsible for the torture and killing of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and the demolition of temples in Kashi, Mathura, and Somnath, the memorandum stated.

Kishore Chavan, VHP leader, said, “If the government does not act, we will be left with no option but to proceed with karseva.” The right-wing outfits have proposed karseva on the lines of Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“Aurangzeb’s tomb symbolizes oppression and atrocities of the past. The government must act swiftly, or we will be forced to escalate our movement,” said Chavan.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up around the tomb with police mandating the visitor registration and asking tourists to provide identity documents.

A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) team, along with local police and home guards, are stationed at various points around the tomb.

Tourists visiting the tomb will have to write their names in a visitors register kept with a team of home guards and have to furnish identity documents, said officials.

(With Agency Inputs)