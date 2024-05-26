 Vice-Admiral Gurcharan Singh takes charge as NDA Commandant - Hindustan Times
Vice-Admiral Gurcharan Singh takes charge as NDA Commandant

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2024 08:04 AM IST

A specialist in gunnery and missiles, the flag officer has held several appointments, both afloat and ashore, including serving onboard Indian naval ships Ranjit and Prahar

Vice-Admiral Gurcharan Singh took charge as Commandant of the National Defence Academy (NDA) from Vice-Admiral Ajay Kochhar on Saturday. The NDA alumnus was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1990.

Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh (R) assumed the office from Vice Admiral Ajay Kocchar. (HT PHOTO)
Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh (R) assumed the office from Vice Admiral Ajay Kocchar. (HT PHOTO)

A specialist in gunnery and missiles, the flag officer has held several appointments, both afloat and ashore, including serving onboard Indian naval ships Ranjit and Prahar.

According to the Press Information Bureau release, Vice-Admiral Singh holds the distinction of being part of the commissioning crew of three Indian constructed warships — INS Brahmaputra (as gunnery officer), INS Shivalik (as executive officer) and INS Kochi (as commanding officer). He has also commanded INS Vidyut and INS Khukri.

He has been an instructor at INS Dronacharya (gunnery school) and the Deputy Commandant of Naval War College, Goa. He took over as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet on November 29, 2022. He was awarded the Admiral Katarı Trophy for standing “First in Overall Order of Merit” of his batch during ab initio training. He has also been awarded the FOC-in-C Commendation (2002), the Nao Sena Medal (2020), and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2024).

News / Cities / Pune / Vice-Admiral Gurcharan Singh takes charge as NDA Commandant
