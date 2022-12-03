Vikas Dhakne takes charge as additional municipal commissioner

Vikas Dhakne a former officer from Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) took charge as additional municipal commissioner on Friday.

He will work for a period of three years.

There are three posts of additional municipal commissioners in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Usually, the third municipal commissioner is appointed from municipal officers on promotion basis but as there was a lot of competition within municipal officers, state government preferred to appoint another officer as additional municipal commissioner, said officials.