Vimannagar student booked for derogatory post against Islamic prophet 

The Vimannagar Police have registered a case against a student from a prominent college for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against the Islamic Prophet on her X (formerly Twitter) handle. The FIR was filed on May 19 under BNS sections 299, 196 (1) (a), and 353 (2). The case has drawn attention amid rising concerns over inflammatory speech on social media. Local Muslim groups have demanded strict action against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the FIR, constable Praveen Gurav lodged an FIR on behalf of the state government, wherein he stated that he received information about the student uploading an offensive post on May 14. The controversial post was flagged by another X user.

Last week, Kondhwa police arrested a 19-year-old woman studying at an engineering college for allegedly posting a message on social media in support of Pakistan. Following a complaint, a case was registered against her at Kondhwa Police Station under BNS sections 152, 196, 197, 299 and 352.