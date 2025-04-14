Violence against doctors, healthcare institutions a concern: IMA

The increasing incidents of violence against doctors and healthcare institutions remain a grave concern, said Dr Dilip Bhanushali, national president, Indian Medical Association (IMA). The installation ceremony of the IMA Pune president was held at the Dr Nitu Mandke IMA House. Dr Sunil Ingale took over the charge from Dr Rajan Sancheti. (HT)

“The tragic episode at RG Kar Medical College has shaken the medical community and the nation,” he said.

Dr Bhanushali was in the city on Sunday for the installation ceremony of the IMA Pune president.

“While 25 states have enacted local laws, we strongly reiterate our demand for central legislation to address the issue comprehensively,” he said.

“Recently, a delegation from IMA met Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, and submitted our representation on the matter. He assured us of the government’s empathetic and serious consideration. IMA demands that such violence be made a non-bailable offence with a minimum punishment of seven years, applicable across the country,” he said.

Dr Ingale said, “IMA Pune has a rich legacy of 97 years. He announced plans to hold programs throughout the next year with the concept of ‘Health for All.”

Speaking with media on the sideline, Dr Shivkumar Utture, past vice-president of IMA, spoke about the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital incident and criticized the Maharashtra Medical Council for issuing a show cause notice to Dr Sushrut Ghaisas.

“Just because the hospital has named Dr Ghaisas as treating doctor, the council issues notice to him. The council can hear only negligence cases, and it is not an investigating body. The MMC took it as a Suo Motto case, but such actions are taken in case of gross violation. However, there is nothing ethically wrong that Dr Ghaisas has done. The decision for deposit is taken by hospital management, and the doctors at the hospital cannot be held responsible for it,” said Dr Utture.