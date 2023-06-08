Sangamner calm; prohibitory orders issued

Normalcy returned to Samnapur village in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district on Wednesday after a day of violence, arson and stone pelting. As a preventive measure to check protests at the neighbouring Sangli district, the Sangli police are put on alert and prohibitory orders have been issued by the district administration following the violence and arson-related incidents in Kolhapur on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Ahmednagar police, two persons were injured and six vehicles were vandalised in Samnapur village after a stone-pelting incident was reported on the supporters of “Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha” rally organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in Sangamner town. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Ahmednagar police, two persons were injured and six vehicles were vandalised in Samnapur village after a stone-pelting incident was reported on the supporters of “Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha” rally organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in Sangamner town. The incident sparked in the area, residents alleged.

Rakesh Ola, superintendent of police (SP), Ahmednagar, said that the incident took place at Samnapur when the rally participants were passing through Samnapur.

“Two persons were injured and some vehicles were vandalised by miscreants in the area. The law and order situation is under control and we have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. We have got the photos of those involved in ransacking and strict action is being taken. Both Sangamner and Samnapur are peaceful and people should not believe or spread rumours,” he said.

An offence was lodged against four persons for raising objectionable slogans for displaying the photos of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Dam Bara Hazari Baba dargah in Fakirwada area of Ahmednagar on June 4.

