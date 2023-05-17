Encroachers attack PMC staff; third incident in two months

A group of people assaulted the officials of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) encroachment department during an anti-encroachment drive at Kailas crematorium and RTO Office road on Tuesday. The attack is the third incident in the last two months. A group of people assaulted the officials of PMC encroachment department during an anti-encroachment drive at Kailas crematorium and RTO Office road on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

The civic staff have decided to hold protest against the increasing incidents and will meet senior officials at PMC headquarters on Wednesday.

According to officials, as part of the G20 meet preparations, the anti-encroachment department has launched a drive to remove illegal stalls on roadside areas. The incident took place near Naidu Hospital at around 1:30 pm. The security guard and an inspector of the anti-encroachment department of Ghole Patil Road ward office were assaulted, and two others injured. Police have filed a complaint.

One of the officials of the anti-encroachment department on condition of anonymity said, “The incident took place as there was no police protection. Our officials were assaulted in Warje area in the recent past. Encroachers have the support of politicians. We have now decided to not undertake any anti-encroachment drive without police protection or private security.”

In 2012, a stone pelting incident took place in Yerawada area during an anti-encroachment drive. The mob had injured anti-encroachment department official Madhav Jagtap, additional municipal commissioner Rajendra Jagtap and other staff during the drive early morning. Police later arrested four persons.