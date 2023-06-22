Viral video shows Darshana giving tips to crack exams

Pune: Four days after the body of Darshana Pawar was found from the foothills of Rajgad Fort, a video clip of the 26-year-old has gone viral on social media. Four days after the body of Darshana Pawar was found from the foothills of Rajgad Fort, a video clip of the 26-year-old has gone viral on social media. (HT)

A day before she went missing, a private coaching institute felicitated her for securing rank in the Maharashtra State Public Service Commission exam. In her speech, she advised students to take responsibility for failure and asked to give credit to all, including parents, relatives, friends and coaching institutes.

“For failures, one is solely responsible. There are many claimants, and rightfully so, for success,” Darshana is seen saying in the video. She said that behind failure there is some drawback in us that causes our efforts to not give desired results.

“Might be due to distraction. But when we succeed, then the efforts of many people are behind it and they deserve the credit,” she said.

Wearing a traditional Marathi Pheta turban, Darshana spoke in Marathi and thanked her parents for supporting and motivating her. Her father is a driver at a sugar mill in Kopargaon.

“My parents never discouraged me. In fact, they were so overconfident about me that I had to ask them to tone down their expectations considering the competition in the MPSC exam,” she said.

In the viral video, Darshana also thanked the institute that organised the felicitation event and where she had completed a mock interview programme.

Darshana completed BSc in mathematics from Rayat Shikshan Sanstha’s SSGM college in Kopargaon and MSc from Savitribai Phule Pune University.