Vishrambaug police book bogus doctor

PUNE The Vishrambaug police on Friday booked a bogus doctor for allegedly practicing without proper medical qualification and registration with the medical council. Devadkar was allegedly using ancient herbal medicines for the treatment of patients, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Pandurang Babanrao Devadkar, 40, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, who was allegedly found running an alternative medicine centre in Vishrambaug area. Devadkar was allegedly using ancient herbal medicines for the treatment of patients, said police.

A first information report (FIR) was registered based on a complaint by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for violating the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, which prohibits medical practice by unregistered persons.

The complaint was given by PMC’s medical officer, Dr Gopal Ujvankar, on behalf of the PMC health department. The FIR was filed following directions for the anti-bogus doctor’s committee of the civic body.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and head of the anti-bogus doctors committee, PMC, informed a complaint was received on August 26, 2023, against Devadkar for allegedly practising without qualification and registration.

“The respective medical officials and team visited the clinic and conducted investigations into the qualification of the accused. During the inspection, it was found that Devadkar had no required medical qualification and registration with the medical council,” he said.

He further added, following which the issue was forwarded to the legal cell of PMC for their opinion. “The FIR was filed after the legal cell gave their opinion in the case,” he said.

Dr Ujvankar, said during investigations it was found that Devadkar had put up board of himself claiming to be an expert in ancient herbal medicines. Despite having no required qualifications, the patients were given alternative medicine treatment.

“Patients were found being treated and consulted. Also, records of patients treated previously by him were found during the inspection,” said Dr Ujvankar.

“The PMC health officials have given the complaint. He has been booked under section 33(1) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961,” said police.