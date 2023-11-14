Visitors want entry fee waived at Lenyadri Ashtavinayak Ganpati Temple

The large number of people who visit the famous Lenyadri Ashtavinayak Ganpati Temple at Junnar taluka of Pune district, especially during festive season, are unhappy by the entry fee charged by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that maintains the protected site.

Lenyadri Ganpati Temple at Junnar is part of the eight revered temples (Ashtavinayak) dedicated to the Elephant God in Maharashtra. (HT photo)

Lenyadri is known for 30 rock-cut Buddhist caves, dating back to first and third century AD, with seven converted into a Ganpati Temple and part of the eight revered temples (Ashtavinayak) dedicated to the elephant god in Maharashtra.

The ASI charges ₹25 as entry fee for the popular Lenyadri Ashtavinayak Ganpati Temple even as visit to nearby caves is free of cost.

“Devotees are charged entry fee only for Lenyadri Ashtavinayak Ganpati Temple among the eight such temples across Maharashtra. The temple complex comes under the ASI. Those who visit this tourist place have to pay only for darshan of Ashtavinayak,” said Jitendra Bidwai, president, Shree Lenyadri Ashtavinayak Ganpati Devasthan Temple Trust.

“We have written many times to the ASI seeking free entry to the temple and demanded repairs and conservation of the holy place. While the authorities have carried out some works, we are ready to maintain the historic structure if they permit us,” he said.

Of the around 30 caves at the site, two are known as chaityagrihas (chapels) and remaining as viharas (monasteries).

“We visited the temple as a 10-member group and had to pay ₹250 just for darshan,” said Sangita Choudhary.

Sunil Ghanvat, convenor, Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, said, “Thousands visit this Ganpati temple daily. The facilities and maintenance provided here does not reflect the entry fee charged. At many spots the retaining walls and staircase are broken, there are no lighting system inside the temple cave and, most importantly, the visit timings are short. Many devotees who come at night or evening have to wait till next day morning to take darshan. We plan to raise these issues with authorities.”

BB Jangle, conservation assistant, ASI Junnar sub-circle, said, “The proposal sent by the temple trust to waive off entry fee for Ganpati darshan devotees has been rejected by our central office. We plan to also build a public toilet at the site as part of conservation plans.”

