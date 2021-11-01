Volley, smash...success, Pune lad plays tennis with one arm

Pune: ‘I WILL’ – two words are written on Atharva Agarwal’s T-shirt as he practices at the Fergusson College tennis courts in Pune.

Volley, smash, drop shot, backhand and forehand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agarwal’s right hand has been amputated. He plays tennis with one hand.

At the age of 10 he lost his right hand in an accident while on holiday with his family in Manali.

“I grabbed the racquet with two fingers and with three fingers I grabbed the ball, tossed the ball up and hit it with the racquet. My coaches were shocked, but I managed to do it and started to focus on improving my technique from day one of training,” explains the 17-year-old tennis player.

Agarwal’s tennis is not about a practice session or it being a hobby. Agarwal participates in tournaments. Regularly.

Agarwal has played three tournaments since 2019, and then Covid struck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In three tournaments Agarwal played six matches of which he managed to win one.

“I am focusing on body strength. I want to play more tournaments so I can improve my game. Playing tournaments will give me ITF points and that is for what I aim for,” added Agarwal.

Coach Nandan Bal said, “He (Agarwal) is very motivated and always ready to improve his game.”

Agarwal is not concerned about not having a right hand.

“The only problem I face was tying my shoe laces. My hand writing also became bad after shifting from right to left. Other than that, I do not face any issue playing with a single hand,” he says.

Agarwal learnt the basics under Sashikant Thombre at Sanjay Sports Academy and then shifted to Nandan Bal (March 2021) and trains at Fergusson College tennis courts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When I worked for a year-and-a-half with Sashikant Thombre at the Sanjay Sports Academy, he taught me my forehand and backhand and my service. He taught service grip. Nandan sir took my technique to the next level and polished every stroke. How to put body weight, how to toss the ball, so focus is on improving every aspect,” says Agarwal.

No special treatment

Agarwal wanted to make a career in cricket, but because of his accident he picked tennis.

“I was taking professional practice for cricket, but then the accident happened and I had to take a long break and I knew the sport now will be out of bounds because I will not be able to play with normal players as they will put me in the handicap quota. I realised tennis could be a sport where I can compete with normal people and if I go ahead in the sport then it will also be an inspiration for many,” said Agarwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}