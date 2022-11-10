Voter registration exhibition inaugurated at Savitribai Phule Pune University

A three-day exhibition on the theme 'Voter Registration – The First Step of Democracy' was inaugurated by chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey at the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Wednesday.

The exhibition is a voter awareness-building exercise being undertaken on the occasion of the nationwide launch of Special Summary Revision 2023. It is being organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) in association with the District Election Officer (DEO), Pune, an official statement said.

Special registration camps have been set up at the exhibition venue to enrol young voters.

"The topic of Indian Elections and Voters Registration have been highlighted through CBC’s Virtual Reality kiosks displaying polling stations, Flipbook on Indian Election, an Augmented Reality touch wall, Digital display of SSR 2023 forms and sound show on election stories, apart from a separate section on ECI new initiatives, display of SVEEP scopes and a wall on Indian Democracy," the statement added.

Addressing the exhibition, Rajiv Kumar urged the youth to become voters as it is critical for a democracy.

“Look at the demography of this country. Look at this huge country in which we believe in accommodation, we believe in discussion, and we believe in resolving all our issues through participative elections. And that is possible only when we vote,” Kumar said.

Election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said democracy is strengthened when all eligible voters are registered, voters can exercise their franchise fearlessly and elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

Pandey highlighted that India has a high percentage of young population, and democracy can be strengthened only with a higher number of young eligible voters registration, the statement said.

