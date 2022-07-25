Wadgaonsheri-Ahmednagar road ward report highest cases of dengue in July: PMC

Wadgaonsheri - Ahmednagar road ward has reported the maximum number of dengue cases in July this year. With 11 cases in this ward in July alone. Wadgaonsheri - Ahmednagar road and Aundh Baner have reported a maximum of 30 dengue cases each since January. As Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials continue to fumigate premises of housing societies and commercial spaces to check mosquito breeding spots, the city has reported around 193 dengue cases this year.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease. The dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes of the species Aedes Aegypti that are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and the zika virus.

In July alone, the health department of PMC issued 758 notices to societies and commercial spaces in and around Pune for mosquito breeding grounds. The total fine collected by PMC since January is ₹65,400 by issuing 1,232 notices to premises in the city.

So far, Pune has reported 50 new cases of dengue in July. After Wadgaonsheri, Aundh-Baner ward has reported seven cases in July.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief said that before July, April reported the highest cases of dengue in PMC with 42 citizens testing positive then.

“We have rigorously increased issuing notices to premises where breeding grounds are found as in the monsoon the cases of dengue increase. We have seen that Chikungunya cases are relatively low this year. However, if breeding grounds are present, the threat of dengue and chikungunya persists. Hence, we are taking strict action against those who are not removing stagnant water from commercial and housing societies,” said Dr Wavare.

Pune district had reported highest cases of dengue and chikungunya in Maharashtra till June end.