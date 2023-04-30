Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune IT professional duped of 18L by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of extra income

Pune IT professional duped of 18L by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of extra income

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2023 10:52 PM IST

According to police, the victim was approached by an unknown person via WhatsApp and he promised him ₹50 for liking YouTube content

An IT professional from Wakad area of Pimpri Chinchwad city was duped by cyber fraudsters to the tune of 18 lakh by luring him to earn extra money by liking YouTube videos. The incident occurred between March 13 to April 6 this year.

An IT professional from Wakad area of Pimpri Chinchwad city was duped by cyber fraudsters to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 lakh by luring him to earn extra money by liking YouTube videos (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
An IT professional from Wakad area of Pimpri Chinchwad city was duped by cyber fraudsters to the tune of 18 lakh by luring him to earn extra money by liking YouTube videos (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police, the victim Amar Anil Lomte has filed a police complaint at Wakad police station in this regard.

According to police, the victim was approached by an unknown person via WhatsApp and he promised him 50 for liking YouTube content. Later, he was promised to become their prime user and get 100 behind per video.

Police said, in order to get some extra money, the victim was trapped in a net laid by the cyber fraudsters. Later, cyber fraudsters asked the victim to join their paid task segment to earn more money.

According to police, he initially got some money by later he eventually invested 18.80 lakh in instalments and later came to know that he was duped.

Police said, the victim made three payments to different bank accounts, but never received the VIP benefits promised to him. Furthermore, the fraudsters stopped responding to Lomte’s calls after the money was deposited.

Wakad police have registered a case against unknown individuals and bank account holders, and are currently investigating the case.

it professional net wakad whatsapp
