Wall collapse in Pimpri: No casualty, 3 vehicles damaged

A compound wall of a housing society at Nehrunagar in Pimpri collapsed amid heavy rains on Wednesday damaging three vehicles. No casualties were reported, said officials. The wall between Sai Plaza Society and the bungalow owned by one Shrikrushna Narayan Marathe collapsed around 1.45 pm and fire brigade team reached the spot within ten minutes of getting the alert and began rescue operations. (HT PHOTO)

“It took two hours to clear the debris using two excavators. Two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler were damaged due to the impact of the wall collapse,” said Sarang Ramesh Mangrulkar, fireman, PCMC fire brigade department.

The fire brigade officials said that 11 incidents of uprooting and falling of trees were reported in areas, including Pimpri, Sangvi, Thergaon, Nigdi, and Pimple Saudagar. A huge banyan tree uprooted and fell on a parked car at Nigdi at around 2.27 pm on Wednesday.