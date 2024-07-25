 Wall collapse in Pimpri: No casualty, 3 vehicles damaged - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wall collapse in Pimpri: No casualty, 3 vehicles damaged

ByVicky Pathare
Jul 25, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Compound wall collapse in Nehrunagar, Pimpri during heavy rains damages 3 vehicles. No casualties reported. Fire brigade clears debris in 2 hours. 11 tree uprooting incidents also reported.

A compound wall of a housing society at Nehrunagar in Pimpri collapsed amid heavy rains on Wednesday damaging three vehicles. No casualties were reported, said officials.

The wall between Sai Plaza Society and the bungalow owned by one Shrikrushna Narayan Marathe collapsed around 1.45 pm and fire brigade team reached the spot within ten minutes of getting the alert and began rescue operations. (HT PHOTO)
The wall between Sai Plaza Society and the bungalow owned by one Shrikrushna Narayan Marathe collapsed around 1.45 pm and fire brigade team reached the spot within ten minutes of getting the alert and began rescue operations. (HT PHOTO)

The wall between Sai Plaza Society and the bungalow owned by one Shrikrushna Narayan Marathe collapsed around 1.45 pm and fire brigade team reached the spot within ten minutes of getting the alert and began rescue operations.

“It took two hours to clear the debris using two excavators. Two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler were damaged due to the impact of the wall collapse,” said Sarang Ramesh Mangrulkar, fireman, PCMC fire brigade department.

The fire brigade officials said that 11 incidents of uprooting and falling of trees were reported in areas, including Pimpri, Sangvi, Thergaon, Nigdi, and Pimple Saudagar. A huge banyan tree uprooted and fell on a parked car at Nigdi at around 2.27 pm on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Wall collapse in Pimpri: No casualty, 3 vehicles damaged
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On