Walmik Karad, suspect in extortion case linked to Deshmukh killing, surrenders

Pune: Walmik Karad, a suspect in an extortion case connected to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Pune at approximately 12 noon on Tuesday, officials confirmed. Opposition parties have demanded Karad’s arrest, alleging he is a close associate of Dhananjay Munde

Karad is one of four individuals charged in the extortion case, which was filed following the murder of Deshmukh in Massajog, Beed district. Police have registered three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the case: the first concerning Deshmukh’s kidnapping and murder; the second involving an assault on a security guard at a local firm; and the third addressing an extortion attempt of ₹2 crore by local villagers targeting a renewable energy company operating a windmill project in Massajog.

“Karad has come here alone. More details will be shared with the media shortly,” a CID official stated.

From early morning, a significant police presence was observed at the CID headquarters in Pashan, Pune, where Karad surrendered.

Before turning himself in, Karad released a video message, declaring, “I have been falsely implicated in the extortion case and will be handing myself over to the CID at its Pashan office. I appeal to the police to conduct an impartial investigation into this and other cases related to Santosh Deshmukh.”

Karad also mentioned that he would not be seeking bail at this time.