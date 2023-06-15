Pune police arrest externed criminal for threatening NCP city president’s brother

Wanowrie police on Wednesday apprehended an externed criminal for allegedly making a threatening phone call to the brother of Prashant Jagtap, city president, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The accused has been identified as Shridhar alis Sonya Vithal Shelar, 35, a resident of Shantinagar in Wanowrie. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Shridhar alis Sonya Vithal Shelar, 35, a resident of Shantinagar in Wanowrie.

According to police, on June 13 the accused was consuming alcohol in the locality. So, Prashant Jagtap’s brother Rahul Jagtap approached him and asked him to leave the area.

Holding a grudge, the accused made a phone call to Rahul and threatened to kill him.

On June 14 during patrolling, police got a tip-off that the accused was present in the Shinde Chhatri area. When police approached him, he was found in an inebriated state and was carrying weapons.

Bhausaheb Pathare, senior police inspector, said, “ As per the externed order dated 9/7/2021 the accused was extended from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad city and from Pune district for two years. Even after that he was spotted in the city without having any permission and was also carrying weapons.’’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four cases are registered against the accused at various police stations, said police.

A case has been registered at Wanowrie police station under 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act and section 4(25) of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON