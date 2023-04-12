Hospital ward boy booked for stealing gold chain from dead body

PUNE:

A 36-year-old ward boy of the Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanowrie has been booked by the police for allegedly stealing a gold chain from a dead body. The incident has raised concerns about the ethics and integrity of healthcare professionals.

The accused has been identified as Maruti Bhalerao (36) resident of Azad Nagar Wanowrie . At the time of the incident, he worked as a ward boy in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the hospital. On March 25, a patient admitted to the ICU passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The complainant, kin of the deceased, discovered that the deceased’s 15-gram gold chain, worth an estimated ₹75,000, was missing. However, because of his most recent rituals, the complaint was filed only on Tuesday.

Following an investigation and technical analysis, the police discovered suspicious activity by the accused Bhalerao. The police interrogated Bhalerao, who initially denied any wrongdoing based on strong evidence.

He later admitted to stealing the gold chain from the dead body. The stolen gold chain was recovered by police from the accused.

Medical ethicists have condemned his actions as deplorable, and a betrayal of the trust placed in healthcare professionals and demanded stringent action against the accused to serve as a deterrent to others.

Santosh Gaikwad, police sub-inspector at Wanawadi police station said, “We have invoked IPC sections 379 and 404 against the accused and the stolen golden chain has been recovered from him.’’