Warkaris ready for Pandharpur with RT-PCR negative report

The committees of Sant Tukaram maharaj temple, Dehu and Sant Dnyaneshwar maharaj, Alandi are getting ready to carry out the respective pakhis to Pandharpur via the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on July 19.

During palkhi prasthan (departure) ceremony which was held on July 1 and 2 saw 27 warkaris getting impacted due to Covid in Alandi on the ceremony day. However, the management is making sure of following all safety protocols during the trip to Pandharpur.

On July 19 around 9am, respective buses along with 40 warkaris in each bus from Dehu and Alandi will start their journey for Pandharpur.

As the walking wari tradition was cancelled for this year, from July 3 to July 19, the palkhis were kept in temples in Dehu and Alandi.

“The 25 RT-PCR tests were conducted today in Alandi, on Sunday; we will have their reports in our hands. The remaining warkaris will produce a negative RT-PCR report before boarding the bus to Pandharpur,” said advocate Vikas Dhage Patil, palkhi ceremony head for this year.

Representatives of the various dindis will be going to Pandharpur from Alandi.

In Dehu, as well, RT-PCR tests were conducted on Friday.

“RT-PCR report is must for all the warkari and even bus drivers and respective conductors will have RT-PCR negative report with them. In Bus, a mask is a must for all during a complete journey,” said Sanjay More, head of Palkhi procession, Dehu.

In Pandharpur and neighbouring villages, curfew will start from July 18 for five days ahead of ekadashi which is on July 20.

Seven days curfew is imposed in Pandharpur and eight days around the temple, ghats and Nagar Pradakshina.

The state transport buses have been banned from entering the town from July 17 to July 25.