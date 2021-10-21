PUNE A water pipeline burst on Airport road near Nagpur Chawl on Thursday afternoon which created panic among the residents.

The Bhama Askhed water project’s 800mm water pipeline is passing through this road. The pipeline burst near the post office at Nagpur Chawl and the area was flooded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citizens contacted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials who reached the spot in the evening and undertook pipeline repairing work.