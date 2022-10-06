Water reservoirs in Maharashtra over 90% full

The water storage across all reservoirs in Maharashtra is over 90 per cent full as the monsoon this year was above normal in most parts of the state. The water storage in all dams is the highest since 2017, said officials of the water resources department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Good rainfall between June and September has caused all dams in the region to have full-capacity water. The average water in all dams across Maharashtra is 83.19 per cent.

According to the department, 31 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra have live storage greater than 75 per cent. Whereas, three districts have live storage between 30 to 75 per cent and only two districts have less than 30 per cent storage till October 6.

With rainfall likely to continue in the state, the water levels are likely to get better.

HV Gunale, chief engineer at the water resource department, said that the good rainfall in catchment areas of dams has resulted in a better capacity of water in dams across.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Even for Pune city, the water capacity of all four dams was full earlier. Now Panshet, Warasgaon and Khadakwasla are at 100 per cent capacity. And Temghar is at 99.01 per cent till Thursday,” said Gunale.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the official monsoon season is from June to September. In October, monsoon withdrawal is forecasted as per normal norms by the weather department.

Till September end, Maharashtra reported 23 per cent excess rainfall. Between June to September, the normal monsoon rainfall in Maharashtra is 994.5 mm. All four subdivisions of Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra, drought-prone region of Marathwada and Vidarbha had reported above normal rainfall.