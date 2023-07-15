Pune stares at water shortage due to deficit rainfall

With water stock at four dams that provide water to the city at 30 per cent, the civic body is contemplating alternate-day water cuts even as officials from the administration are hopeful that from Sunday onwards, catchment areas of dams will receive adequate rainfall. Water level Khadakwasla dam on Saturday, July 15. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department officials said they will review the situation next week and take a decision.

According to Aniruddh Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer of PMC’s water supply department, the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has forecasted rains from July 19 to July 23. He however confirmed that the water stock this year in the dams is less as compared to the same period last year.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Currently, we have implemented water cut every Thursday as a temporary measure. There is a long-term plan for alternative water supply in case of a shortage of rainfall and inadequate stock in the dams. However, we are positive that there will be rainfall in the coming days,” said Pawaskar.

As of Saturday, the cumulative water stock in five dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon, Temghar, and Bhama Askhed – stood at 11.03 TMC, which is around 29.96 per cent. Last year on the same day, the water stock stood at 21 TMC, which was around 63 per cent.

Shewta Kurhade, an executive engineer, Khadakwasala irrigation division of the water resources department, said they have sufficient water storage that can be used until August.

“Rainfall is likely in the next two to three days. We have scheduled a review meeting in a week to assess the situation. Currently, we are monitoring the water situation on a daily basis, and the senior officials will make the appropriate decision during the review meeting.

“If there will be 70 to 80 per cent water storage in dams till August 15, there will be no issues of a water crisis,” said Kurhade.

The civic body has already prohibited washing centres from using potable water while real estate projects have been asked to use processed water.

According to IMD officials, there is a possibility of recovery from July 19 to July 23, but the rainfall may not cover the entire deficit, which is currently more than 60 per cent.

Water stock in dams

Khadakwasla: 0.96 TMC (48.86%)

Warasgaon: 3.71 TMC (28.92%)

Temghar: 0.61 TMC (16.52%)

Panshet: 3.16 TMC (29.63%)

Bhama Askhed: 2.59 TMC (33.78%)

Repair work underway at Wadgaon water centre

Even after three days, many parts of Katraj, Dhankawadi, Kondhwa road, Ambegaon, Sinhagad road and Wadgaon faced water cuts on Saturday due to repaid work undertaken by PMC at Wadgaon water centre.