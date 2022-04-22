Water stock in 4 Pune dams is 83.22%
Although the city is still to witness any pre-monsoon rainfall, the water level in all four dams which supply water to the city is sufficient with 83.22% water stock, which is greater than the water stock during the corresponding period last year namely 36.30%.
All the dams (Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadakwasla, Temghar) have a surplus stock of water and there is no demand for water cuts from the irrigation department which is confident of having an adequate water stock till the first week of June when the monsoon arrives. Officials from the irrigation department said, “There is a surplus water stock available in all the dams. Last year, the water stock was less but the city did not have to face any water shortage. This year too, there will be no water shortage.”
Nevertheless, many citizens in Pune city are complaining about water cuts and low water pressure. The irrigation department has clarified that this is not due to less water stock in the dams. “Many residents are facing water cuts or water flowing with low pressure due to ongoing road work in many parts of the city. The water supply is only affected if there is any repair work,” an official said.
Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of the water department of PMC, said, “Most of the places are receiving water on time and the issue of water flowing with low pressure in the peth areas has been resolved. At a few places, this happened due to ongoing road repair works.”
-
Noida-based garment exporters feel the heat as Russia–Ukraine conflict drags on
Garment exporters in the state are facing a crisis as the Russia –Ukraine conflict stretches on. The war has led to the cancellation of many orders from America and Europe and for many of the exporters their payments for orders already fulfilled are stuck. For around 1200 garment exporters of Uttar Pradesh, mostly from Noida, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has dealt a serious blow to their business.
-
Day temperature to remain around 40 °C, light rain forecast for Pune
The city on Friday reported the day temperature at 39.4 degrees Celsius. The month of April has been hotter for Pune as many areas in the city reported 40 degrees Celsius and above. However, till April 28, Pune may witness light rainfall along with thunderstorm activity, as per India Meteorological Department. Head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Anupam Kashyapi added that Chinchwad may report day temperature around 41 degrees Celsius till the end of April. On Friday, Mahabaleshwar and Satara reported rainfall.
-
Two women teachers hold girl students hostage to get their transfer orders cancelled
An embarrassing situation unfolded at the residential Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Behjam on Thursday night when two under-transfer women contractual teachers — Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar — held hostage nearly two dozen girl students on the rooftop to pressurise the authorities to cancel their transfer orders.
-
7000 MBBS seats to be increased in UP in next 5 years
As many as 7000 seats for MBBS, 3000 seats for PG, 14,500 for nursing and 3,600 seats for paramedical will be increased in the next five years, while call centres and mobile apps will help to improve medical services, said a statement from the UP government on Friday. An E-hospital will be set up in UP in the span of 100 days, which will cover the government medical colleges.
-
Varanasi officials’ handover PM excellence award to CM
The certificate and trophy of Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for the successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojana were handed over to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Friday by district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, in presence of divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal. Today, the team dedicated the award to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the commissioner and district magistrate.
