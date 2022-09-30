Waterlogging in Pune a result of poor management by BJP, says Ajit Pawar

With heavy rainfall in the last few days causing flooding and waterlogging in parts of the city, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleged failure on part of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in constructing stormwater drains across the city.

“During monsoon, Pune is facing waterlooging issues and flood-like situation. The BJP has done poor planning of city during its five-year rule in PMC. Waterlogging is a result of poor management by the BJP. If there is a political will, the issue can be addressed,” said Pawar.

“Stormwater pipelines are essential in the city, and the BJP has failed to construct it. Now, the BJP is ruling the state and Centre. If the state government gives instruction, then PMC administrator will work accordingly,” added Pawar.

There is a need to appoint an agency to manage waterlogging and a survey must be done, said Pawar.

When asked about Congress announcing to contest civic polls independently, Pawar said, “It is their choice and my best wishes are with them.”