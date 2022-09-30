Waterlogging in several areas after rains lash Pune

Several parts of Pune reported waterlogging after the city received brief intense rainfall spells, along with lightning and thunderstorms on Friday.

Between 4 pm to 6 pm, Shivajinagar reported 35.1 mm rainfall on Friday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Along with Shivajinagar, Pashan reported 7.2 mm of rainfall and Lohegaon reported 9.2 mm during these two hours on Friday. Rainfall caused traffic congestion on major roads and many areas reported tree-felling incidents across the city.

Fire brigade department added that at least 60 incidents of tree felling were reported between 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Friday. Shivajinagar, BMCC road, Prabhat road, Bhandarkar road, Deccan Gymkhana and other places in the vicinity reported tree felling incidents on Friday. Ceiling was reportedly fallen at the collector office due to strong gusty winds and rainfall on Friday evening.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that dams around Pune are almost full and with intense rainfall, roads are slippery, even muddy and partially damaged in and around the city.

“Due to moderately intense to intense spells in the coming couple of days, uprooting of roadside trees may occur, branches may fall. In low-lying areas there is a huge threat of waterlogging and temporary floods due to the release of water,” said Kashyapi.

He added that intense spells are likely to continue till October 3. The days are likely to report day temperature at 31 degree Celsius and night temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius.

“On Friday, day temperature in the city soared to 33.1 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

He added that Konkan and Goa and Marathwada are likely to report thunderstorms and lightning till October 2.

“There are no warnings for Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha till October 2,” said Kashyapi.

As per the weather department, the withdrawal line of the southwest monsoon continues to pass through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur and Nalia.