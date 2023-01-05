We will soon build 122 new sports complexes in rural areas: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that 122 sports complexes will be constructed in rural areas to reinforce the state’s status as a sporting powerhouse in the country.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of Maharashtra State Olympic Games at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition Ajit Pawar and sports minister Girish Mahajan were also present.

“We will provide all facilities to athletes so that they can excel in national as well as international games. We have to develop players from a young age at every level -- village, district, taluka and state – to create international-class sportspersons,” said Shinde.

Fadnavis said that the government will provide funds to hire foreign coaches and build international-class infrastructure in the state.“In the last 5-6 years, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we have created a cohesive and positive atmosphere for sports. The government is committed to develop sport in the country and players should take advantage of this,” he said.

Sports Minister Girish Mahajan assured that the Maharashtra Games will be held every two years. “National Games winners will receive cash awards of ₹50 lakh for a gold, ₹30 lakh for a silver and ₹20 lakh for a bronze medal.”

Maharashtra Olympic Association president Ajit Pawar, expressing his delight at the Games being held after such a long gap, requested the government to take up the long-standing project of building an Olympic Bhavan in Balewadi.

Over 10,000 athletes and officials are taking part in 39 disciplines in the Maharashtra State Olympic Games which is being staged at nine venues across the state from January 2-12.