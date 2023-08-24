14 districts record high rainfall deficiency; Jalna, Satara, and Sangli most vulnerable

Due to weak monsoon conditions in Maharashtra, at least 14 districts from the central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha meteorological sub-divisions are facing significant rainfall deficiency with Jalna, Satara and Sangli among the worst hit of the lot, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to weak monsoon conditions in Maharashtra, at least 14 districts are facing significant rainfall deficiency (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the 14 districts with considerable rainfall deficiency, Marathwada has the highest number of districts (seven) followed by central Maharashtra (four) and Vidarbha (three). Of the 14 districts, Jalna is facing the highest rainfall deficiency with overall rainfall recorded in the district being 46% (291.2 mm) of the normal rainfall (408.3 mm). Sangli is facing the second-highest rainfall deficiency with overall rainfall in the district being 44% of the normal rainfall. Satara is experiencing the third-highest rainfall deficiency with overall rainfall in the district being 36% of the normal rainfall. The remaining 11 districts are facing 20 to 25% rainfall deficiency.

K S Hosalikar, head of climate research and services, said that the rainfall scenario in Maharashtra is worrisome as many districts are facing below-normal rainfall with a majority of them facing significant rainfall deficiency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaishali Khobragade, meteorologist from the IMD weather forecasting division, said that there is no strong weather system activated in Maharashtra due to which the state will experience light rainfall in isolated areas. However, the influence of the westerlies is expected to increase after 48 hours, and the Konkan region as well as the Ghat areas in Satara, Pune and Nashik may experience light to moderate rainfall.

While the majority of districts in Maharashtra are facing rainfall deficiency, three districts namely Nanded, Palghar and Thane are experiencing excess rainfall. While Nanded is facing 28% excess rainfall, Palghar and Thane are facing 23% and 26% excess rainfall, respectively. Active monsoon conditions in July brought good rainfall in these three districts, with Palghar and Thane benefitting from the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon while Nanded benefitting from the Bay of Bengal branch. As a result, these districts experienced moderate to heavy rainfall during active monsoon conditions, resulting in excess rainfall this monsoon season. Whereas the Konkan and Goa sub-division fell from the excess rainfall category in July to the normal rainfall category this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON