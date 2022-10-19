WFH affected due to power outage in parts of Pune

Several areas in the city faced power cuts amid heavy rainfall. Work from home (WFH) suffered as there was no power supply for several hours at Kondhwa, Kothrud, Koregaon Park, Baner, Balewadi, Sopan Baug, NIBM area, Salunkhe Vihar, Kausar Bagh, Tilekar Nagar, Katraj, Sahakarnagar, Bund Garden, Rasta Peth among others.

“I could not use my laptop for a long time and the home inverter also drained out. There was no proper network on my mobile so there was a problem communicating with my colleagues. The lift of my building was also not working,” said Dhairyshil Vandekar, a resident of Baner. The power supply was restored at around 1.30 pm in our area, he added.

“Last night there was a power failure in Mogul Gardens, lane 5 of Koregaon Park, and it was restored post 1.30 pm. The Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) need to keep the feeder boxes dry as they catch moisture very quickly thus leading to power failure,” said Gautam Idnani, a resident of Koregaon Park, who added that residents were in darkness all night on South Main Road.

Sarika Deshpande, a resident of Kothrud, said, heavy and sudden rains and causing flooding in several areas. “Due to power cuts, I could not work during evening hours.”

Sopan Baug, a posh residential area in Pune, too suffered power cuts.

Manoj Shukla, a resident of Sopan Baug,” said, “The roads in our lane were flooded. People faced inconvenience to go the office. Day-to-day activities were affected.”

With rains likely to continue, the engineers and employees of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Pune circle have been instructed to be alert and take measures to provide smooth power to consumers.

“Our staff worked throughout the night in the rain and restored power supply to about 70, 500 customers till 8 am. However, as the water accumulated in the low-lying areas could not be drained, it was difficult to restore the power supply here,” said officials.

