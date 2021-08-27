What’s the buzz in Pune: August 27 –September 2
‘Live’ music at High Spirits
Aneesh Gera
Having progressed from a chart-smashing DJ to a superstar producer based out of UK & Goa, electronic dance music extraordinaire Anish Gera takes the High stage
When: Friday, August 27, 7pm onwards
Da High Cookout featuring Major C & Bobkat
The first Indian hip-hop act that’s a fire starter on stage takes centrestage at Da High Stage. Major C & Bobkat are back at the cookout!
When: Sunday, August 29, 1pm onwards
Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park
Street food pop-up
Food stalls, ‘live’ music, and entertainment. Dig into a variety of savoury delicacies. Unwind the rest of the evening jamming away with Raj and Devika to old and new Bollywood tunes. Entry is free.
When: August 28, 2021; 5pm to 9pm
Where: Mauji Spaces, 11, Sahajeevan Society ICS Colony, Bhoslenagar, Ashok nagar, Pune
BMCC ex-students’ reunion
The BMCC college’s ex-students have organised are reunion. The Pride of BMCC award will be awarded to singer Rahul Deshpande and businessman Vijay Pusalkar. Besides these awards, actor Girish Pardeshi will be awarded the Suhas Kulkarni award while Profession Prakash Bhonde will be awarded the Teacher’s award.
When: August 28, 5 pm
Where: Tata Hall, BMCC
Charcoal sketching
Charcoal is an ideal medium to learn how to work with tonal values. Learn more about charcoal with a portrait sketch where you are going to trace a character. Materials will be provided
Fees: Rs1,500/-
When: Saturday, August 28; 10:30am to 1pm
Where: Urja Art Studio, Wakad
Online workshop: autopilot systems for drones
Learn all about drones and the autopilot systems, including hardware and software modules.
To register call 9663367198 or go to www.tearn.academy
When: Saturday, Aug 28 at 11am and Sunday, Aug 29 at 2pm
Where: Online
Japanese storytelling
In her show, Karin, the story-teller wears traditional Japanese attire and uses a traditional Japanese folding fan, which she calls a convenient “all-in one prop”. She plays multiple roles spontaneously in her show, and has adapted many Japanese folktales.
To register call 089714 92903
When: Saturday, Aug 28; 7:30 pm to 9pm
Where: Online
DIY terrarium workshop
A terrarium is a unique type of indoor gardening in which plants are grown in a glass container. Join this workshop and create your own green ecosystem.
To register call 020 2729 3532
When: August 29, Sunday; 11am to 12pm
Where: Online
Theatre mentorship
The IAPAR theatre mentorship programme is back to offer a glimpse of theatre and life in theatre with discussions, fun and a chance to learn.
For more details about the programme, call on +917775052719 or email us on iapar.office@gmail.com
When: September to November, 2021
Where: Kalachhaya Cultural Centre, Pune.
Learn to belly dance
Tired of sitting at home? How about learning to groove to this beautiful dance form? People confuse it with vulgarity and forget it’s just an art, where we learn to move though our core (tummy) chest and hips - part of all dance forms. This beginners’ workshop is open for non-dancers as well.
To register call Banjara & Gypsy on +91 9632940054
When: Sunday, Aug 29; 12:00pm to 1:15pm
Where: online
Mic Drop - A curated show by LDS
Likhon Dil Se (LDS) is organising a curated show in which a storyteller, a poet, a singer and a standup comedian will entertain you for an hour with their varied art forms. The purpose is to promote talented artistes and different art forms while maintaining the authenticity of art.
To register call 8750698343
When: Sunday, Aug 29 9pm to 10pm
Where: Online