What’s the buzz in Pune: October 1-October 8

High Big Gigs featuring IB Inc

Friday night is definitely gonna be lit with IB inc. (aka Bobkat and Ishani) as they take over the decks with your favourite hip-hop bangers.

When: October 1; 7pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Studio artzone

The workshop is demo videos on how to do vintage floral gift boxes, flower making and assembly.

Fees: Offline: Rs500; Online: Rs300

To register contact 9822254472

When: October 1, 11am to 2pm

Where: Studio Artzone, Bhandarkar road

Meditation training

This training programme provides an introduction to Pranahuti Supported Meditation (PSM). This practice uses is a Yogic process. This workshop contains four experiential guided meditations, and covers the topics of methods of meditation, holistic living, control of mind and concentration.

To register go to https://www.meditationtrainingclass.org/

When: Saturday, October 09:30 am to October 3, 6pm

Where: Online

Cake workshop

Try your hand at making anti-gravity cakes, faultline cakes, photo-roll cakes, shimmer cakes, and Origami cakes.

To register go to 9503057704

When: Saturday, October 2; 10am

Where: Online

African art - the workshop

African Art has played a significant role in shaping the culture and history of the world. Rock Art is centuries old, while shell beads fashioned for a necklace have been recovered in a cave of the southern peninsula of South Africa that are 75,000 years old. This workshop with Trishna Patnaik will focus on tall stick ‘dancing’ figures. The figures are dynamic and the colours are mostly red, white, grey, and black. Participants will work with acrylic colours, metallic colours and cartridge sheets.

Age group: 10-years plus

Fees: ₹1,700 per participant (includes all material and refreshments)

For registrations please contact Trishna Patnaik on 9867982075.

When: October 3; 11am to 2pm

Where: Nukkad Cafe, Pune

No-vehicle Sunday

Ride your cycle this Sunday from Shinde petrol pump, via Chandni chowk, Paud road, Karve road, Shaniwarwada, E-square, Pashan circle and back to Shinde petrol pump

Age: 11-years and above (Children must be accompanied by a parent only)

Needed: Bring your own cycles, helmet, water bottle

To register contact: Dushyant Bhatia on 8180015902

When: October 3; Reporting time: 6am; start time: 6.30am

Where: Chandni chowk

E-waste collection drive

For Rashtriya Swachhata Divas, Rotary International District 3131 invites you to join a mega e-waste collection driv, organised by Rotary Club of Pune, Warje.

To register call 9325672177

When: Saturday Oct 2; 10am to 2pm

Where: Aditya Garden City, Mumbai-Pune Bengaluru highway

Blood donation

The number of blood donors going to blood bank has decreased, creating a shortage at many blood banks. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2, Lokshahi Utsav Samiti and SM Joshi Socialist Foundation have organised a blood donation camp.

For details call 8600212524

When: October 2; 10am-2 pm

Where: S M Joshi Socialist Foundation, Navi peth

Youth4RoadSafety -pedestrian day

This year’s Pedestrian Day theme is “Clean Air”. Let’s come together to make Pune a road-accident free city. Every October 2 we encourage citizens to follow traffic rules for their own safety and pledge to push authorities to give us better road infrastructure.

Connect with us on the planned activities at your nearest junction:

- Magarpatta & Amanora Junction -

- Kalyani nagar junction

- Anandnagar, Sinhgad junction

- Joti Hotel junction

- JM/FC road

- PCMC junction

To register go to https://t.co/gr7Fhf6Vl0

When: Saturday, October 2; 11am

Where: Mutiple locations (see above)

Traditional medicine summit

This is the 3rd International Traditional Medicine Summit on the occasion of World Arthritis Day. This event will honour all doctors, nurses and NGOs who has served during the pandemic.

For registration call 8712312327

When: October 2, 12pm to 6pm

Where: Patrakar bhavan.