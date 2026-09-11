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When floodwaters recede, fear remains: Sangli team helps Nepal families heal

As Nepal grapples with the material-cum-psychological devastation left by the floods in their wake, a Sangli-based counselling team is helping the affected families deal with fear, grief and uncertainty left behind by the disaster.

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Led by Dr Kalidas Patil, the team from Shushrusha Counselling Guidance and Training Institute in Sangli district has been providing psychological support through online counselling and a dedicated helpline. So far, the team has reached around 50 families and more than 400 people, with particular attention given to families caring for children with autism, intellectual disabilities and other developmental conditions.

“During a disaster, a person may lose their home, but the damage to their mental wellbeing can be even greater. Fear, helplessness, grief and anxiety about the future are natural responses. At such times, emotional and human support is as important as medical assistance. Having someone who patiently listens and reassures a family by saying, ‘You are not alone,’ can be like having an angel by their side,” Patil said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The flood situation in Nepal is not merely a natural disaster; it has also created a situation of widespread psychological trauma. The prolonged sense of insecurity and uncertainty about the future has led to severe stress, fear, sleep problems, grief, irritability and feelings of helplessness among the people,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The flood situation in Nepal is not merely a natural disaster; it has also created a situation of widespread psychological trauma. The prolonged sense of insecurity and uncertainty about the future has led to severe stress, fear, sleep problems, grief, irritability and feelings of helplessness among the people,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

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A woman from Rasuwa had developed severe anxiety after witnessing the floods, so much so that even strong winds at night would trigger panic, sleeplessness and a racing heartbeat. Her family eventually contacted the helpline after traditional remedies failed to provide relief. “I am feeling much better now. Earlier, even the sound of the river frightened me,” she told the counsellors, requesting anonymity.

“In Nepal, there are many families with children who have disabilities or special needs, including autism, hyperactivity and intellectual or developmental disabilities. Managing the needs of such children during a disaster becomes extremely difficult, particularly when the main caregiver in the family is also distressed or depressed,” Patil said further.

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In one particular case, the mother of a nine-year-old boy with autism was overcome with fear as to who would care for him if something happened to her. She cried frequently, barely slept and refused to leave him alone. Counsellors helped her focus on immediate needs and establish a simple daily routine. “Now I know I can take things one day at a time,” she said, requesting anonymity.

The emotional distress has been compounded by economic uncertainty, with families not only dealing with loss and fear but also concerns over livelihood, rising expenses, and rebuilding their homes and lives.

“The cost of living is rising, and Nepal is relatively poorer compared to India. The floods have also affected agricultural production, creating additional livelihood challenges,” Patil said.

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Many families who had previously interacted with the team have reached out again during the crisis. The first step, Patil said, is simply to listen. “People call us with concerns about their children and the difficulties they are facing. Our first and most important role is to listen to them. We then try to provide emotional support, help them deal with their immediate fears and difficulties, and encourage them to develop a more hopeful and positive outlook,” he said.

“During a disaster, food, water and shelter are essential, but psychological support is equally important. When people receive emotional support, they gain the strength to recover and rebuild their lives after a crisis,” Patil said.

The Shushrusha Counselling Guidance & Training Institute has previously worked with disaster-hit families in Maharashtra. Patil now plans to travel to Nepal after the rescue and relief operations stabilise to meet affected families and provide counselling support on the ground.

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