Why slope between Dattanagar chowk and Ambegaon Budruk is a ‘killer’, as per Punekars

PUNE For Suresh Chowrekar and his family, it’s been a risk to travel from this road, as he stays on the slope between Dattanagar chowk and Ambegaon Budruk area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle died after he crashed into the railings of a bridge over a nullah coming down the said slope.

“The slope from Dattangar Chowk is very steep and vehicles come in full speed. In the last five years we have seen atleast one accident every month at this spot where the boy died yesterday. There were iron railings installed over the nullah, but two months back an autorickshaw crashed into the barricades,” said Chowrekar.

This slope is of a 3km stretch and on Thursday, when HT visited the road, there were several potholes. One speed breaker, which is just before the accident spot, is large in size and locals believe it should be to shifted further down the road. There is a need for rumblers and signages telling motorises to slow down on the slope.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another resident Sharad Ghodake said, “We are afraid of traveling through this road. Our only request to save lives is that the PMC should now repair of this road, and most importantly shift the wrongly constructed speed breaker elsewhere.”

In the accident that happened early on Wednesday morning, the 12-year-old boy while riding his bicycle crashed into railings and died from head injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital by the locals, where he was declared dead by doctors.