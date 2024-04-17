Will have to consider Draupadi if sex ratio continues to be skewed, says Ajit before clarifying remarks

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said if the sex ratio continues to be skewed, some may have to think of Draupadi, a character he referred from Mahabharata where Pandavas (five brothers) share a same wife. In the same speech, he clarified that he was using the metaphor of Draupadi jokingly and did not intend to insult anyone. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a programme attended by members of medical fraternity, Ajit Pawar referred to the concerns raised by some over the alleged harassment by government agencies at sonography centres on the pretext of female foeticide.

“If this persists, a situation might arise where we will have to consider having a Draupadi,” referring to the possibility of multiple men marrying a single woman.

However, in the same speech, he clarified that he was using the metaphor of Draupadi jokingly and did not intend to insult anyone.

The deputy CM also took a dig at his uncle Sharad Pawar over “outsider” remarks. Ajit Pawar, referring to two women present at the event who had moved from Beed in Marathwada to Pune district after marriage, stated that even if they had come as daughters-in-law, he would not consider them as outsiders. “Even if you have come here after marriage as daughters-in-law, we will not consider you as outsiders,” he said.