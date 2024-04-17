 Will have to consider Draupadi if sex ratio continues to be skewed, says Ajit before clarifying remarks - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will have to consider Draupadi if sex ratio continues to be skewed, says Ajit before clarifying remarks

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Speaking at a programme attended by members of medical fraternity, Ajit Pawar referred to the concerns raised by some over the alleged harassment by government agencies at sonography centres on the pretext of female foeticide

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said if the sex ratio continues to be skewed, some may have to think of Draupadi, a character he referred from Mahabharata where Pandavas (five brothers) share a same wife.

In the same speech, he clarified that he was using the metaphor of Draupadi jokingly and did not intend to insult anyone. (HT PHOTO)
In the same speech, he clarified that he was using the metaphor of Draupadi jokingly and did not intend to insult anyone. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a programme attended by members of medical fraternity, Ajit Pawar referred to the concerns raised by some over the alleged harassment by government agencies at sonography centres on the pretext of female foeticide.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“If this persists, a situation might arise where we will have to consider having a Draupadi,” referring to the possibility of multiple men marrying a single woman.

However, in the same speech, he clarified that he was using the metaphor of Draupadi jokingly and did not intend to insult anyone.

The deputy CM also took a dig at his uncle Sharad Pawar over “outsider” remarks. Ajit Pawar, referring to two women present at the event who had moved from Beed in Marathwada to Pune district after marriage, stated that even if they had come as daughters-in-law, he would not consider them as outsiders. “Even if you have come here after marriage as daughters-in-law, we will not consider you as outsiders,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Will have to consider Draupadi if sex ratio continues to be skewed, says Ajit before clarifying remarks
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On